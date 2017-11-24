23 November 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: The Means to Reduce Violation of the Code of Conduct By Public Officers

Tagged:

Related Topics

Public officers are not supposed to take partisan postures in the delivery of public services. There is a code of conduct which forbids such behaviour.

Section 222 Subsection 13 states

"A person holding an office in a public service or any disciplined force shall not-

(a) allow his or her political inclinations to interfere with the discharge of his or her official duties;

(b) be a member of, or take part in any association of persons which might prevent him or her from impartially discharging his or her duties; or

(c) take part in any activities which cast doubt on his or her capacity to deal impartially with matters or issues which are the concern of his or her public office or which interferes with the performance of his or her public duties."

Hence both the office of Ombudsman and the High Court, should be utilised to prevent any impunity from public officers or members of the disciplined force.

Gambia

Accountant General, Bank MDs Reappear At 'Janneh' Commission

The Government's Accountant General, Momodou Lamin Bah, Trust Bank Managing Director and the Managing Director of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.