Gambia: The Means to Reduce Violation of the Code of Conduct By Public Officers

Public officers are not supposed to take partisan postures in the delivery of public services. There is a code of conduct which forbids such behaviour.

Section 222 Subsection 13 states

"A person holding an office in a public service or any disciplined force shall not-

(a) allow his or her political inclinations to interfere with the discharge of his or her official duties;

(b) be a member of, or take part in any association of persons which might prevent him or her from impartially discharging his or her duties; or

(c) take part in any activities which cast doubt on his or her capacity to deal impartially with matters or issues which are the concern of his or her public office or which interferes with the performance of his or her public duties."

Hence both the office of Ombudsman and the High Court, should be utilised to prevent any impunity from public officers or members of the disciplined force.