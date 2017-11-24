Sudan: New Sudan Ambassador to Bahrain Hands Over His Credentials to King Hamad Bin Eissa

Khartoum — The new ambassador of Sudan to Bahrain, Ibrahim Mohamed Al-Hassan, has handed over his credentials to the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Eissa.

The King of Bahrain has expressed his pleasure of arrival of Ambassador Al-Hassan in Bahrain and appreciated firmness of the fraternal relations between his country and Sudan.

He affirmed the keenness of Bahrain to strengthen further its relations with Sudan in all fields.

The King of Bahrain has asked Ambassador Al-Hassan to convey his greetings and best wished to the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir.