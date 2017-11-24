23 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: New Sudan Ambassador to Bahrain Hands Over His Credentials to King Hamad Bin Eissa

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The new ambassador of Sudan to Bahrain, Ibrahim Mohamed Al-Hassan, has handed over his credentials to the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Eissa.

The King of Bahrain has expressed his pleasure of arrival of Ambassador Al-Hassan in Bahrain and appreciated firmness of the fraternal relations between his country and Sudan.

He affirmed the keenness of Bahrain to strengthen further its relations with Sudan in all fields.

The King of Bahrain has asked Ambassador Al-Hassan to convey his greetings and best wished to the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir.

Sudan

President Al-Bashir Asks Russia for Protection From US

During a visit to Russia, Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir has said that his country needed protection from the US.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.