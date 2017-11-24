Sudan: FM Undersecretary Receives Message From Kenyan Counterpart.

During a visit to Russia, Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir has said that his country needed protection from the US.… Read more »

The Kenyan official has appreciated the FM Undersecretary and the Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour for the reception she received during the visit, expressing full cooperation and readiness to work for strengthening the Sudanese -Kenyan relations and coordination for sustainable peace and security in the Horn of Africa.

Khartoum, Nov.32 (SUNA) - The Foreign Ministry Undersecretary, Ambassador, Abdul Ghani Al-Naeim has received thank message from his Kenyan counterpart, Dr.Monik Guma following her recent visit to Sudan.

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.