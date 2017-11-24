Sudan: FM Undersecretary Receives Message From Kenyan Counterpart.

Khartoum, Nov.32 (SUNA) - The Foreign Ministry Undersecretary, Ambassador, Abdul Ghani Al-Naeim has received thank message from his Kenyan counterpart, Dr.Monik Guma following her recent visit to Sudan.
The Kenyan official has appreciated the FM Undersecretary and the Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour for the reception she received during the visit, expressing full cooperation and readiness to work for strengthening the Sudanese -Kenyan relations and coordination for sustainable peace and security in the Horn of Africa.