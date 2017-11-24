Sudan: President Al-Bashir and Putin Hear Inclusive Briefings On Cooperation

Sochi — The Sudanese and Russian Ministers of Defence, Agriculture and Finance have given briefings to the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, and President, Vladimir Putin, at their second meeting Thursday noon in Sochi, Russia.

In a statement to SUNA, the Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, said that the two sides affirmed that the cooperation between Sudan and Russia is progressing well and covered the mining, educational, financial and cultural field.

He said that the Sudanese and Russian sides asserted that the cooperation between the two countries was launched in the fields of oil and natural gas exploration.

Prof. Ghandour pointed out that the Sudanese and Russian parties have deliberated in length about the issues of exportation and importation, especially regarding Sudan importation of wheat from Russia and the exportation of Sudanese vegetables and fruits to Russia.

He indicated that the Sudanese and Russian Ministers of Defence have given a briefing to the two presidents on the cooperation in the military domain between Sudan and Russia at the arms and training fields, especially that the Sudanese Armed Forces depends in part of its training and arming on the Russian-made weapons.

He said that the Ministers of Agriculture of the two countries have given a briefing on the cooperation between Sudan and Russia at the technological and agricultural manufacturing fields, adding that the Sudanese and Russian Ministers of Finance also gave a briefing in the financial, economic and money transfers' fields.

Prof. Ghandour said a Russian company announced at the meeting that is producing 1.5 tons of gold in Sudan annually and that its production is increasing.

It is to be recalled that President Al-Bashir stated in meeting with President Putin that some attempts are attempting to halt the Sudanese gold exploration.

He indicated that President Al-Bashir has affirmed the importance of continuation of the Russian support to Sudan.

The two sides have affirmed continuity of the cooperation between Sudan and Russia at the fields which were discussed at the meeting.