23 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Assembly Speaker Affirms Support to Press Freedom

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Speaker of National Assembly, Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer met, Thursday, a delegation of the Sudanese Journalists Union (SJU) led by Al-Sadig Al-Rezigi.

The meeting discussed the amendment of the draft bill of the Press law besides, the situations of the journalists, the newspapers and its role in the community.

Prof. Omer , during the meeting, expressed support to press freedoms that serve the state, calling for cooperation to create ideal journalism, pointing out that he stands against punishment.

The SJU Chairman, has underlined the importance of the Press and Publication Act, adding that his union works for a Press Act that serves the journalism and the state, pointing out to the clear position of SJU towards some amended articles.

The Chairman of the Assembly's Media and IT Committee, Engineer, Al-Tayeb Mustafa has called for more press freedoms, indicating that the freedoms is one of the outcomes of the National Dialogue.

Sudan

President Al-Bashir Asks Russia for Protection From US

During a visit to Russia, Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir has said that his country needed protection from the US.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.