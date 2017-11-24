Sudan: Assembly Speaker Affirms Support to Press Freedom

Khartoum — The Speaker of National Assembly, Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer met, Thursday, a delegation of the Sudanese Journalists Union (SJU) led by Al-Sadig Al-Rezigi.

The meeting discussed the amendment of the draft bill of the Press law besides, the situations of the journalists, the newspapers and its role in the community.

Prof. Omer , during the meeting, expressed support to press freedoms that serve the state, calling for cooperation to create ideal journalism, pointing out that he stands against punishment.

The SJU Chairman, has underlined the importance of the Press and Publication Act, adding that his union works for a Press Act that serves the journalism and the state, pointing out to the clear position of SJU towards some amended articles.

The Chairman of the Assembly's Media and IT Committee, Engineer, Al-Tayeb Mustafa has called for more press freedoms, indicating that the freedoms is one of the outcomes of the National Dialogue.