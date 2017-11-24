Sudan: Arrangements Completed for Launching National Campaign to Combat Violence Against Women

Khartoum — The Unit of the Violence Against Women has announced Thursday, the completion of arrangements for the launching of the 16 th National Campaign for Combating Violence against Women under the motto (together for safe education and sustainable health care), which will kick off in the 25 th of current November and, to be concluded by the human rights international day in the 10 th of next December in the center and the states.

The Director of the Unit of Violence Against Women, dr. Attiat Moustafa has announced, Thursday, at the forum of the Sudan news agency SUNA that the campaign will be launched in the center and then to be moved to the states of Centeral Darfur in the 26 th of current month.

She noted that the campaign includes number of programs in the fields of education, primary health, inspection of the progress of the peace process, and the work for the voluntary return of women and children and their protection from violence.

Dr. Attiat has reviewed the projects and initiatives implemented by the unit, pointing to the importance of coordination with all the sectors working in this field.

The representative of the ministry of education, Najat Kurdawi, indicated that the camping focus on education the realize the women fundamental rights, noting that the Education Ministry works on the protection of the children right in the targeted areas, the dialogue polices for the parliamentarian for raising the funding of the girls education besides number programs for the young girls and literacy.

The representative of the United Nations Population Fund, Mawahib Mohamed Ahmed pointed out that the fund is greatly focusing on the human development, productive health, children health, besides the work for the women empowerment, and the raising of the their capabilities.

She added the fund conduct an annual campaign for the treatment and rehabilitation of urinary fistula in addition to supporting policies, strategies and plans that deal with the empowerment of women and support all partners and sectors working in this field.