Sudan: Conference On Integrated of Non-Nile Water Management Recommends of Benefiting From Ministry of Water Resources' Experience

Khartoum — The three-day Conference on the Integrated and Sustainable Management of Non-Nile Water Resources concluded sessions Thursday at the Corinthia Hotel with a broad participation of national and international water experts, academic elites and water-related stakeholders.

The representative of the Ministry of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity, head of its technical staff Prof. Saif-Edin Hamad said that the conference was considered a unique of its kind in the management of non-Nile water which has been neglected in the previous periods. He praised the working papers presented by the experts, commending those who participated in the success of this conference including the national and international scientists, stressing the commitment of the Ministry of Water Resources to implement all the recommendations made by the conference.

The Water experts and specialists came out with a number of recommendations including the emphasis on stopping the unsustainable use of water resources through the adoption of the Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) at the regional, national, state and local levels, the pursuit to achieve the sustainable UN goals and the need to accelerate the use of water management technologies. The recommendations also included the necessity to approve the draft on water policy and environmental sanitation, which comprises the principles of integrated water management, considering water as an economic and social commodity and boosting cooperation with the development partners and the scientific circles in the exchange of information.

The recommendations also urged establishment of a governmental academic research institution specialized in water, community management to the projects, enhancing the role of women and others

It is to be recalled that the Conference on the Integrated and Sustainable Management of Non-Nile Water was held at the initiative of the United Nations Environment Program and the UNESCO Water Chair at the Omdurman Islamic University in collaboration with the Ministry of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity, the European Union, the UNESCO Office and UNICEF in Sudan beside some international non-governmental organizations.