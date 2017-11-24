Sudan: Al-Bashir and Putin Affirm Keenness of Sudan and Russia to Boost Cooperation At Regional and International Levels

Sochi, Russia — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, and the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, have affirmed the keenness of the their countries to cement the cooperation between them in the economic, military and political fields and to bolster their coordination at the regional and international levels.

After the one-hour talks between the two presidents, the Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour said that Russia has affirmed the continuity of its support to Sudan in all domains, especially at the level of the United Nations and the international organizations as well as in the training and military fields.

Prof. Ghandour said in a statement to SUNA that President Al-Bashir has invited the Russian President to visit Sudan in the context of the cooperation and the progressing relations between Sudan and Russia.

It is to be recalled that President Al-Bashir has met President Putin in Sochi amid intensive presence of the international mass media and international concern with the visit of President Al-Bashir to Russia.

The meeting between the two presidents has tackled the cooperation between the two countries.

Each of the two presidents has given a short speech in presence of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defence and senior officials of the two sides.

President Al-Bashir arrived in Sochi on Wednesday on a three-day visit on invitation of the Russian President, Vladimir Putin.