Kenya: Union's Council Announces Dates for National Polls

The Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) national elections will be held on December 16 at the Sikh Union Club, Nairobi.

The National Governing Council that met last weekend agreed on the date that will see the union hold its first election since conforming to the 2013 Sports Act.

Ten positions will be up for grabs among them chairman, two vice chairperson, secretary general, vice secretary and match and fixtures secretary. Others are match and fixtures vice secretary, treasurer, assistant treasurer and public relations officer.

The Sports Act restricts all officials in sports federations to hold office fora maximum of two terms meaning a number of the current officials of KHU are eligible for re-election.

The affiliates namely Nairobi, Coast, Central, Nakuru, Nyanza, Western, Rift Valley and Kenya Hockey Umpires Association will each have two votes.

KHU chairman Nashon Randiek, who has confirmed that he will seek another term in office, revealed that the election process will begin with the affiliates starting December 1 and will culminate in the national process.

"This is an important exercise as per our constitution and we hope that everyone involved will play their role in ensuring that all goes according to plan," he said. The current office's tenure is four years as per the union's constitution.

The election were due to be held on October 28 but were postponed due to the Africa Cup of Nations which were held In Ismailia, Egypt from October 22-29.

During the last election held on July 28, 2013, Randiek was elected unopposed for the chairman's position taking over from the retiring Resham Bains.

Kisumu Simba Union's Parminder 'Kake' Saini was elected the first vice chairperson replacing the elevated Randiek, while veteran broadcaster Elynah Shiveka successfully defended the second vice chairperson's seat unopposed.

Already, Nairobi Hockey Association's Tom Olal has confirmed that he will vie for the secretary general's post. Olal lost out to Davinder Bharij during the last polls by four votes.

Elsewhere, Greensharks regained second place in the KHU men's Premier League after a 2-0 win over Chase Sailors in a mid-week league encounter on Wednesday night at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi.

A brace from Chris Wokila fired Sharks to victory moving them to 46 points, 12 behind leaders Kenya Police.