Malawi: Nkhata Bay Health Office Runs Out of Chlorine for Cholera Prevention

Nkhata Bay District Health Office (DHO) on Tuesday appealed to Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to assist the district with High Test Hypo chloride (HTH) chlorine saying the district was remaining with one 45Kg tin.

High Test Hypo chloride is used to treat water against germs and other microorganisms that cause water borne diseases besides being used as a disinfectant agent.

Nkhata Bay District Environmental Health Officer Lucius Dosa made the appeal during a District Coordinating Team (DCT) meeting.

"We only have one 45Kg HTH tin in our pharmacy. This is not healthy; we need more stock, to prevent outbreak of cholera in the district as we approach rainy season," Dosa said.

"Due to inadequate water supply from Northern Region Water Board, people have resorted to using water from unprotected wells, boreholes and even Lake Malawi, which is pathetic. We need to do something before cholera hits us," Dosa added.

He also said there is demand from Health Surveillance Assistants (HSAs) for chlorine.

"We need to have at least one 45Kg tin of HTH at every health centre so that HSA's can do door-to-door chlorination," Dosa said.

Nkhata Bay District was hit by cholera late 2015-2016 with a record of 50 cases.