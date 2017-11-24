23 November 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Nkhata Bay Health Office Runs Out of Chlorine for Cholera Prevention

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Aliko Munde

Nkhata Bay District Health Office (DHO) on Tuesday appealed to Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to assist the district with High Test Hypo chloride (HTH) chlorine saying the district was remaining with one 45Kg tin.

High Test Hypo chloride is used to treat water against germs and other microorganisms that cause water borne diseases besides being used as a disinfectant agent.

Nkhata Bay District Environmental Health Officer Lucius Dosa made the appeal during a District Coordinating Team (DCT) meeting.

"We only have one 45Kg HTH tin in our pharmacy. This is not healthy; we need more stock, to prevent outbreak of cholera in the district as we approach rainy season," Dosa said.

"Due to inadequate water supply from Northern Region Water Board, people have resorted to using water from unprotected wells, boreholes and even Lake Malawi, which is pathetic. We need to do something before cholera hits us," Dosa added.

He also said there is demand from Health Surveillance Assistants (HSAs) for chlorine.

"We need to have at least one 45Kg tin of HTH at every health centre so that HSA's can do door-to-door chlorination," Dosa said.

Nkhata Bay District was hit by cholera late 2015-2016 with a record of 50 cases.

Malawi

Graca Machel Urges Better Nutrition for Mothers, Children

One of every four children under five years old in southern Africa suffers from stunted growth in that they are too… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.