Malawi: Heavy Rains Damage 112 Houses in Mangochi

Mangochi — Heavy rains characterized by strong winds that hit some village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Katuli in Mangochi recently have left 112 houses damaged and five people injured.

A rapid assessment by the District Civil Protection Committee (DCPC) established the damages and casualties following reports the office of the District Commissioner received from the areas.

Briefing the DCPC on Wednesday, Group Village Head Mtelera from Katuli said the stormy rains left two women and three children injured and were treated as out - patients at hospital

"Some houses were partly damaged while others were completely destroyed," Mtelera said adding: "We need immediate assistance such as such as food, tents and other building materials temporary shelter."

One of the affected persons, Rose Shaibu, told the committee that the corrugated iron rooftop of her house was blown off leaving items like maize, fertilizer and personal belongings completely damaged.

Earlier on Monday, November 13, heavy stormy winds also destroyed at least 52 houses in two villages of Chipalamawamba and Matambo in Traditional Authority Mponda in the district.

Some heavy stormy winds also blew off part of the roof of Mangochi Police Station's main office block thereby disturbing operations at the reception and investigations branch facility.

Leader of Mangochi DCPC assessment team, Veronica Mussa, who is also assistant district registrar for Mangochi District Council, said the findings would be forwarded to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA) for immediate action.