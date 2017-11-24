Angola: UNFPA and UNICEF Regional Directors Discuss Cooperation Issues

Luanda — The directors for the Southern and Eastern Region of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Leila Pakkala, and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Julitta Onabanjo, have been since Thursday morning in Luanda, on a two-day working visit to Angola.

The delegation of the heads of the two international agencies of the United Nations will during their stay in Angola analyze issues related to the situation of children and women and the cooperation actions with the Angolan Government.

The visit is part of efforts to strengthen the commitment of the two UN agencies to support the Government in realizing the rights of Angolan children, young people and women, particularly those who are vulnerable.

Leila Pakkala and Julitta Onabanjo have already held a courtesy meeting with the Vice President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, Health Minister Sílvia Lutucuta, and with the Minister of Social Action, Family and Women Promotion, Vitória da Conceição.

The government that emerged from the last elections included improving the quality of health services, reducing social asymmetries and eradicating hunger, areas that directly influence the development of Angolan children and women who, according to the latest Population Census, form a large part of the country's population.