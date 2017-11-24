Nigeria: PDP Warns Chairmanship Aspirants Against Verbal Attacks

Lagos — Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday warned aspirants to the chairmanship position of the party to stop unwarranted attacks on the leadership.

According to the party, the leadership has done nothing to favour any aspirant from any zone to warrant attacks.

The party's reaction came against the backdrop of allegations by some aspirants that the leadership was favouring a particular candidate from the South South zone to clinch the position.

However, speaking while receiving Prince Uche Secondus who had come to submit his nomination form at the party's national secretariat, the National Organising Secretary, Senator Abdul Ningi, said the party had no preferred candidate, stressing that it would create a level playing field for all the aspirants.

While admonishing aspirants to be focused on wooing delegates to the convention,Ningi said any serious aspirant should spent his time selling himself to delegates, instead of seeking scapegoats, even when the race had not started.

"Go and win your state for the party. Go and entrench the party in your state. Stop attacking us here," he warned.

He emphasized that any aspirant who submitted his forms would be received and "we will tell the world what he has contributed to the party.

"We will not campaign for any of you but we will let the world know your antecedents. To that end, we pay homage to Secondus, a total chairman with tremendous commitment to the party.

"You have sacrificed a lot for the party. You are still making sacrifice. Your zone is ours and we know you can sacrifice anything for the sake of the party.

"You know the PDP and the PDP knows you. If we fail to acknowledge your contributions to PDP, we will be highly unfair to you."

Speaking while submitting his nomination form, Prince Secondus said he would seek to rebuild, reposition and regain political power in the 2019 elections at all levels, based three Rs, namely "rebuild, reposition and regain."

He said: "We will collectively rebuild party, reposition it for electoral victory and ensure we regain power come 2019", he was quoted as telling party leaders."

Secondus, who was accompanied by top party leaders from all over the country, told party leaders "he is prepared to put his wealth of experience into action and collectively mobilize loyalists, members and Nigerians for total victory in 2019."

Meanwhile, National Vice Chairman, South West, of the party, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, has said the party never zoned the national chairmanship position to the South West, but the entire South.

He said in a signed statement last night: "Our attention has been drawn to insinuations making the rounds that the South West Executive of the party at its last meeting with stakeholders in the zone did direct that aspirants to the office of the national chairman must come from a particular state.

"This is patently false as no such decision was taken, we only zoned other offices that were zoned to the South West amongst all the States in the region, and this action is traditional.

"The position of National Chairman and Deputy National Chairman is zoned to the entire South* and as such is beyond the scope of the South West Zone to unilaterally adjudicate on.

"Therefore, we declare that all those gentlemen that have signified their intentions to contest for the above mentioned positions remain at liberty to continue to prosecute their ambitions."

without hindrance.

"For the avoidance of doubt, it is important that we underscore the fact that we did not zone to any particular state or person the eligibility to contest the position of the national chairman or deputy national chairman. All those aspiring possess the right to continue to ventilate their ambitions."