Nigeria: Death Toll Climbs to 56 in Mubi Suicide Attack

Yola — The death toll from Tuesday's suicide bombing of a mosque in Mubi, Adamawa State, has risen to 58.

Initial reports had stated that about 50 persons lost their lives after a youth blew himself up as worshippers observed early morning prayer.

The principal medical officer, Mubi General Hospital, Dr. Era Mikailu, told journalists yesterday that 48 people were brought to the hospital the day of the attack.

He disclosed that between Tuesday and Wednesday, eight more people lost their lives, and that 15 patients in critical condition had been transferred to Federal Medical Center (FMC), Yola, for treatment.

Meanwhile, humanitarian organisation, Victims Support Fund (VSF) has budgeted N400 million for the reconstruction of seven schools in areas affected by the Boko Haram insurgency.

Six months earlier, VSF, headed by retired General Theophilus Danjuma, released N500 million for the reconstruction of Michika Local Government secretariat and some schools in northern Adamawa.

VSF flagged-off its 2017 women economic empowerment project on Wednesday in Gombi Local Government.

Its executive director, Prof. Sunday Ochoche, said the aim of the organisation was to restore livelihood and boost financial independence among female victims of the insurgency.

He disclosed that four schools were marked for reconstruction in Madagali Local Government, and three from Hong. He said other local governments and the neighbouring states of Borno and Yobe would soon benefit from the initiative.