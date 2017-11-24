Nigeria: 2019 Heats Up in Imo, Fear Grips APC Chairmen

The 27 local government party chairmen of the All Progressives Congress, APC, are now living in fear, due to leadership tussle.

An investigation carried out by Vanguard, yesterday in Owerri, suggested that in two local government areas, of Isiala Mbano and Okigwe, it was discovered that the party leadership had two factions.

For instance, in Okigwe, the vice chairman of the party, Mr. Chinwendu Egwuonwu, now lead party officials to a visit or function.

An example was a visit to the Speaker of the Imo state House of Assembly, Mr Acho Ihim, where Egwuonwu, was quoted to have passed a vote of no confidence on the party chairman, Mr. Lucky Uche.

According to him, "The party's disdain for diabolism, disloyalty or indiscipline has no sacred cows, hence their reason for disassociating themselves from the erring Lucky Uche (the party chairman) until he purges himself of all known rebellious idiosyncrasies allegedly currently infesting him."

As if that was not enough, a release from the office of the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Ihim, thanked the party officials led by Egwuonwu, as being supportive to APC.

Meantime, in Isiala Mbano area, a faction of the party is led by Mr Julius Asagwara, while the other by Mr. Obinna Onuegbu.