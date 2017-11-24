Nigeria: NITDA Saves N3billion for Govt Through It Clearance Process

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has boasted of saving, for the Federal Government, the sum of 3 Billion Naira on a single cleared IT Project of an Agency through its commitment as the government's clearinghouse for all IT procurement and services in the public sector.

This, NITDA said, is value addition to FG's fight against corruption; coming at the time of growing concerns about the mismanagement of huge investment of public funds on IT Projects in MDAs.

By this, NITDA has offered a glimmer of hope that the Federal Government shall be getting a handle on wasteful and duplicative IT procurement and services in MDAs.

According to a statement signed by Mrs. Hadiza Umar, head of corporate communications at NITDA, "As an unbiased watchdog of government, the Director General has ensured that there is transparency, accountability, efficiency and effectiveness in the process of obtaining clearance from NITDA targeted at extracting maximum value from MDAs' investments on IT projects".