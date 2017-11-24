South Africa: Tourist Boating Crew Rescue Rescue Struggling Man From Knysna Lagoon

A tourist boating company in Knysna has used their safety skills to save a local man who was swimming in the cold lagoon on Wednesday.

The Paddle Cruiser, a fine dining vessel that was part of the Featherbed Company & Nature Reserve, was out on its 13:00 tour near the Knysna Heads when the crew noticed a man floating in the water.

"The ship's captain saw the person who appeared to be in trouble. He effected a rescue effort with crew onboard. We have two deck hands who are trained with survival and rescue techniques on the boat," Featherbed operations manager Gary Lavery told News24.

He said crew members Masibonge Mtengwana and Lennox Dyosini initiated man overboard rescue procedure.

"It entails getting the victim on-board the vessel as soon as possible. On coming on-board he was unconscious. He was suffering from hyperthermia. We only know him as Desmond. It is unclear why he was swimming in the cold waters."

Lavery said there had been heavy tidal movement during the day.

"Our crew was under the impression he was trying to swim across the lagoon."

He said the tourist company catered for many overseas clients and therefore had crew members trained in first aid, fire safety and man overboard procedures.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the 26-year-old swimmer was unconscious when he was brought onto the paddle boat.

Lambinon said that when NSRI got to the man he started to regain consciousness.

"He was stabilised and transferred onto our sea rescue craft and brought to the San Parks jetty where an ER24 ambulance crew took over care of the man."

He was transported to hospital in a stable condition and was expected to make a full recovery.

