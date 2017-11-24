South Africa: Knights Seek Momentum-Building Weekend

Knights coach Nicky Boje is searching for some momentum for his side in the RAM SLAM T20 Challenge as they prepare to host the Warriors at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Friday.

The match is one of two for both teams this weekend, with the home side striving for some sort of impetus to try and get their competition going.

The Knights beat the Warriors in East London in the opening game, but then lost to the Titans and had a match against the Dolphins washed out, meaning there has been little time to get into any sort of groove.

It is exactly what Boje wants for his side.

"We haven't played a lot so far, so there hasn't been a significant number of games for us to have built momentum," he said.

"But this is a weekend where we do play two games and I think it's important for us to start gaining some momentum."

In the first-round meeting, Theunis de Bruyn and David Miller won the game for the hosts with a superb partnership.

The Warriors have not had many significant partnerships so far and neither have they been able to find any rhythm with their latest match also washed out in Durban on Wednesday.

But Boje is wary of the threat they will pose.

"Like all the teams, the Warriors too have got some quality players... guys who can take a game from you," the Knights coach adds. "But we've got plans for their dangerous players. In saying that, I think we need to focus on doing our basic stuff well and the rest will take care of itself."

Warriors boss Malibongwe Maketa was left frustrated by their trip up the east coast where all they did was watch the rain.

"It's a bit frustrating particularly because of the start we've hard," he said. "We wanted to try and get out there and get that win, but it didn't happen.

"Now without a win, it's getting to that critical stage for us after three matches without getting on the board."

Maketa believes it was now critical for them to get a result in the Free State.

"We need to make sure we get that positive result in Bloemfontein so we can get going," he adds. "You don't want to be too far behind and playing catch-up cricket.

"We know it will be tough against a strong Knights team who beat us a few weeks back, but we're confident and look forward to it."

The two sides will also be involved in a double-header Sunday at Newlands, where the Knights are scheduled to face the Cape Cobras and the Warriors the Highveld Lions.

Source: Sport24