23 November 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: JPM to Launch Dar Referral Hospital

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Colnely Joseph

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli is expected launch the state-of-the-art Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (Muhas) Mloganzila referral hospital on the outskirts of the city tomorrow.

The new health facility will have modern equipment and medical specialists to help reduce the congestion of patients at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH).

Addressing reporters yesterday, the Muhas acting vice chancellor, Prof Appolinary Kamuhabwa, said the health facility would also reduce number of patients to be referred to overseas hospitals.

"The construction cost is at $94.5 million (about Sh212.1 billion) with $49.5 million (about Sh111.1 billion) being soft loan from the government of Japan and $18.04 million (about Sh40.482 billion) from the government of Tanzania," he said.

For his part, the Muhas deputy vice chancellor said the new hospital was well equipped with information and communication technology to facilitate service delivery.

"We will be able to receive samples and work on them immediately," he said.

Tanzania

Shilling Gains Ground Against the U.S. Dollar

Importers of goods and services are sighing in relief following a slight appreciation in value of the Tanzanian shilling… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.