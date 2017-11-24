Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli is expected launch the state-of-the-art Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (Muhas) Mloganzila referral hospital on the outskirts of the city tomorrow.

The new health facility will have modern equipment and medical specialists to help reduce the congestion of patients at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH).

Addressing reporters yesterday, the Muhas acting vice chancellor, Prof Appolinary Kamuhabwa, said the health facility would also reduce number of patients to be referred to overseas hospitals.

"The construction cost is at $94.5 million (about Sh212.1 billion) with $49.5 million (about Sh111.1 billion) being soft loan from the government of Japan and $18.04 million (about Sh40.482 billion) from the government of Tanzania," he said.

For his part, the Muhas deputy vice chancellor said the new hospital was well equipped with information and communication technology to facilitate service delivery.

"We will be able to receive samples and work on them immediately," he said.