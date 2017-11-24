South Africa: The Gathering - Maybe It's Time for 'Crazy' Ideas - Julius Malema

analysis

The final words of the 2017 Gathering were left to EFF leader Julius Malema. The Commander-in-Chief used the platform to explain his silence this year, why the ANC is like Omo washing powder, how his love for Robert Mugabe has never faltered - and how SARS, he claims, pursued him via its rogue unit over his tax bill. By REBECCA DAVIS.

Although Julius Malema's address came at the end of a long day at Daily Maverick's The Gathering, he received one of the warmest receptions. This was due in no small part to a vocal EFF contingent in the audience: as moderator Richard Poplak wisecracked, it was a crowd so partisan the event might as well have been the EFF's own electoral conference.

Malema, dressed in a cream linen suit rather than his parliamentary get-up, termed The Gathering "one of the most important platforms in the South African calendar" - though he could not resist a dig at its Sandton hosting, reminding organisers that "there are also venues in Alexandra".

The Commander-in-Chief used a short prepared address to critique not just ANC governance but also the DA's, saying that all parties governing municipally were failing dismally to meet the needs...