Zimbabwe: Mixed Reaction to Mugabe Immunity From Prosecution Deal

OUTSPOKEN former national peace and reconciliation co-minister Moses Mzila-Ndlovu says there was nothing surprising with incoming President Emmerson Mnangagwa granting his predecessor Robert Mugabe immunity for past crimes, describing the two as accomplices.

Mzila Ndlovu was among many Zimbabweans who, on Thursday, reacted differently to the controversial decision to spare the country's former leader any prosecution for crimes committed during his 37 years of iron fisted rule.

Mugabe was finally muscled out of his job this week after resisting a week-long siege by the country's military which was demanding his immediate exit for mishandling the country's economy and Zanu PF's internal affairs, among other reasons.

The now-former leader was also allowed to remain in the country if he so wished.

However, his exit from power left him exposed to prosecution but Mnangagwa assured his former boss of his protection.

Mugabe is accused of presiding over the killing of an estimated 20,000 innocent civilians in Matebeleland and Midlands provinces back in the 1980s.

He is also accused of visiting brutalities on opponents which saw the killing of over 200 MDC-T supporters during the violent 2008 presidential run-off which followed his shock defeat to bitter rival Morgan Tsvangirai of MDC-T.

The former President has also been accused of waging the so-called Operation Murambatsvina which saw the demolition of homes built on undesignated places leaving some 700,000 citizens homeless.

But Mzila Ndlovu felt Mugabe's immunity was almost guaranteed under a Mnangagwa leadership as the two are accused of taking a part in the same crimes Mugabe was being accused of.

"That was to be expected," said the former legislator.

"It's only logical that Mugabe has been granted immunity by Emmerson Mnangagwa, who has been an accomplice in most of the things that Mugabe is accused of.

"I expect accomplices to protect one another."

Jestina Mukoko, director with the Zimbabwe Peace Project which records and documents political transgressions in the country, said it would have been insensitive to pursue criminal charges against a 93-year-old.

"I suppose we anticipated that and I think because he has been granted immunity it is also a recognition that there were things that have been done wrong for which one could have been prosecuted.

"But I think he is an elder to all of us and I suppose with what he has contributed, I thought he is aware of where he has gone wrong.

"For me as an individual I would say it's okay," said Mukoko, once abducted and tortured by Mugabe's state agents.

Isaac Mthombeni, a Zimbabwean now staying in South Africa, said he felt pained Mugabe was allowed to escape justice for his crimes.

"At least if there was no intention to prosecute, they should have set up a truth and reconciliation process so that we know who has violated the next person's rights before.

"A mere decision to grant immunity is unfair to the victims and survivors. If prosecution is not an option, Mugabe should have the decency of apologising to those he has wronged during his term."

Firebrand anti-Mugabe activist Pride Mkono said while it was illogical for a 93-year-old to be tried for past offences, the new authorities should compel the country's former president to compensate those he has wronged.

"Immunity from criminal prosecution is inappropriate because he is now old, but civil cases must still be pursued against him and his family so that victims of their arbitrary expropriation and looting can redress.

"It's after all a way of avoiding a potentially embarrassing scenario of a cornered Mugabe giving testimonies that end up incriminating those who would be prosecuting him."

The former leader's immunity is thought to have been agreed during negotiations between the military and an under-siege Mugabe last week.

Details of their negotiations have not been published.