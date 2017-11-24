Botswana: Troops Rally for Top 8 Clash

Gaborone — The battle lines are surely drawn and eight teams will fight beyond their historic best in their quest to fly even higher with the single aim to add some Mascom Top 8 silverware in their trophy cabinet.

The anticipation and adrenaline rush is building as the football fraternity prepares for a clash of heavy weights in the battle for supremacy as eight top teams in the Botswana Premier League 2016/17 season square up this weekend.

Dubbed 'No Retreat, No Surrender', this season's Mascom Top 8 challenge promises to be a gloves-off combat and no team needs any outside motivation with a mouthwatering P1.3 million prize money at stake.

With this season's prize money seeing an increase from P1.2 million to P1.3 million, it is without doubt that Mascom had raised the bar a little higher and the pressure is mounting on the participating teams to deliver category 'A' performances that match the prize money.

Since its launch in 2011, Mascom Top 8 had provided a close to perfect platform for debutant teams in the Top 8 category to shine with Jwaneng Galaxy winning the tournament in its first calling in the 2016/2017 season, and Orapa United defying the odds by beating Township Rollers in the 2015/2016 final to accomplish what most deemed impossible.

Pressure might be mounting for this season's rookies, Security Systems to repeat Galaxy's and Orapa United's legacy and carry on the giant killing heroics that Mascom Top 8 newcomers are renowned for.

Even though the tournament officially kicks off on Friday evening (November 24) with Mochudi Centre Chiefs playing host to defending champions Galaxy, all roads will however lead to the National Stadium on Saturday (November 25) for a clash of titans affair between current league pacesetter Township Rollers and resilient BDF XI.

Having won the league honour seven times and the Mascom Top 8 once in the 2013/2014 season, the once supreme BDF XI will seek former glories to outlast the high riding Rollers.

The fixture is a replay of the 2013/14 final, where BDF XI aka Matebele as they are affectionately known, overpowered Popa after a penalty shootout and if history is anything to go by, one might fancy BDF XI to come out victorious, but come Saturday, a mammoth task lies ahead as BDF XI will be hoping to derail the blue Rollers train.

There is currently clear blue water at the summit of the BTC Premiership table and a clear eight-points gap between Rollers and Galaxy in second position, something which clearly illustrates the no-mercy mood that characterises Rollers performance by far.

Though they survived a major scare in their last league game against Orapa United having to come from behind to level matters, Popa are arguably the team to beat this year and it remains to be seen if they will be able to transform their league form into cup competitions.

The Sunday (November 26) encounter will however see new comers Security Systems ushering in 2015/2016 Mascom Top 8 champions, Orapa United at Lobatse Sports Complex at 4pm.

Systems have had a superb run in the league by far winning four games of their first nine games.

However, against an unpredictable Orapa United, it is difficult to tell, which side the pendulum will swing as United have had a rough seasons to-date highlighted by the recent sucking of their Mascom Top 8 winning head coach Madinda Ndlovu.

Gaborone United and Extension Gunners will wrap up the first round of the quarter finals on Monday (November 27) at the National Stadium at 7pm.

