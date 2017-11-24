24 November 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: National Beach Volleyball Teams' Hope Evaporates

By Mbonile Burton

NATIONAL beach volleyball teams' dream of searching for their first silverwares at the Uganda International Beach Volleyball tournament was heading towards a brick wall.

Both men and ladies teams have been invited to compete in the tournament set to start from Saturday to Sunday in Kampala, Uganda. However, the Tanzania Amateur Volleyball Association (TAVA) Secretary, Alfred Selengia, has confirmed to the 'Daily News' yesterday that their Uganda counterpart have notifed them that the event has been postponed in the last moment until further notice.

Selengia could not unveil the reasons behind the postponed of the tournament. The national teams under coach, Nasoro Sharifu, were due to depart to Uganda yesterday ready for the championships optimistic for the better results.

Coach Sharifu said: "It's true the tournament has been postponed, they have already informed us about it. It hurts because we were prepared for that, but we have nothing to do rather wait for another opportunity."

The national team members - David Neeke and Ford Edward were scheduled to battle it out in the men's category, while Hellen Richard and Evelyn Albert were to battle in the ladies category.

The players were in good shape and optimism to do wonders in Kampala. For the past two weeks, the teams intensified their drills at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, gearing up for the first silverware in Uganda after missing out in several international events in recent years.

Selengia said due to the postponement of the tournament, the national team training camp has also been dissolved. He said that they are now looking for another chance as they are planning to promote and develop the game in all levels, focus being to compete in as many international tournaments outside the country.

Tanzania was banking its hope on in-form Neeke, who play professional volleyball at Mombasa Prisons and Jeshi Stars' Edward. In August, this year, Neeke and Edward also failed to represent the country at the invited International Beach Volleyball in Hungary after failure to get visas.

