South Africa: UIF to Visit Employers in the Northern Cape

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) will conduct a door-to-door campaign in Olifantshoek, Postmasburg, Danielskuil, Lime Acres and Kathu in the Northern Cape from Monday, 27 November.

The point of the campaign is to visit employers and assess the level of compliance with the Unemployment Insurance Act (UIA) and Unemployment Insurance Contribution Act (UICA), as well as to promote on-line declaration through U-Filing.

The team of UIF employees, accompanied by employer audits inspectors, will be knocking on doors at various workplaces to assist employers on all aspects of registration and compliance as well as to resolve UIF enquiries.

"These outreach and door-to-door campaigns are essential in ensuring that the Department of Labour keeps in touch with the employers and employees, and assesses the quality of services it renders, while it promotes compliance with the Unemployment Insurance Act," said Zolile Albanie, the Chief Director of Operations in the Northern Cape.

Employees and the public will also be assisted with enquiries and information on UIF matters and to keep them abreast of legislative amendments.

The campaign will end on Friday, 1 December.