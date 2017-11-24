24 November 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: UIF to Visit Employers in the Northern Cape

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) will conduct a door-to-door campaign in Olifantshoek, Postmasburg, Danielskuil, Lime Acres and Kathu in the Northern Cape from Monday, 27 November.

The point of the campaign is to visit employers and assess the level of compliance with the Unemployment Insurance Act (UIA) and Unemployment Insurance Contribution Act (UICA), as well as to promote on-line declaration through U-Filing.

The team of UIF employees, accompanied by employer audits inspectors, will be knocking on doors at various workplaces to assist employers on all aspects of registration and compliance as well as to resolve UIF enquiries.

"These outreach and door-to-door campaigns are essential in ensuring that the Department of Labour keeps in touch with the employers and employees, and assesses the quality of services it renders, while it promotes compliance with the Unemployment Insurance Act," said Zolile Albanie, the Chief Director of Operations in the Northern Cape.

Employees and the public will also be assisted with enquiries and information on UIF matters and to keep them abreast of legislative amendments.

The campaign will end on Friday, 1 December.

South Africa

Shembe Church Leader Dies of 'Natural' Causes

The leader of the Nazareth Baptist Church (Shembe), Inkosi Vela Shembe has died, his spokesperson said on Friday. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.