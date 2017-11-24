South Africa: SA U19s Hit the Ground Running With Pre-Series Camp

The South Africa under-19s have gathered at the Cricket South Africa (CSA) Centre of Excellence for a four-day camp in preparation for their seven-match, Youth One-Day International (ODI) triangular series against England and Namibia in Potchefstroom.

The series, taking place from 30 November to 10 December will include three day/night matches and will go a long way in helping to plot the way towards the 2018 ICC U19 World Cup which will be held in New Zealand in January.

Coach, Lawrence Mahatlane is pleased with the progress and preparation of the members of the team, especially considering that they have all been writing year-end exams at school and university.

"With a lot of the guys being either at school or at varsity writing exams, I've been very happy to see the energy they have brought in on day one of the camp. They are fit and ready for what will be an intense series and are excited to get started," he said.

"As a team whose first game is just seven days away, I thought it was important that those guys that had finished writing early should get together and build a bit of team spirit, understand what our roles are and get back into team mode."

The coach is eager to see what his players will produce during the series and believes that the road to 2018 continues to move in a positive direction. He also cautioned against complacency, reminding players that final World Cup spots have not yet been secured.

"It's exciting times," he continued. "There's still a few players that are not here that are still in the mix so it's important for the guys here to take the opportunities given and to go out there and play the roles that we have identified for them."

