Tanzania: Benin Draw Fails to Lift Stars in FIFA Rankings

DESPITE earning a draw to Benin in their last outing over a week ago, Tanzania's Taifa Stars dropped by six positions in the latest Fifa rankings released yesterday by the world football governing body.

Stars had played only a single international friendly game against Benin's Squirrels away in Cotonou, where it earned a 1-1 draw. The match played on FIFA calendar of international friendly matches was held at Stade De L'Amitie Stadium eleven days before yesterday's rankings were released.

Prior to yesterday's rankings, Tanzania settled in the 136th position, while Benin were positioned 79th. Stars were targeting to uplift its position in this ranking, however, things went vice versa.

During the month under review, Tanzania accumulated 193 points and is currently positioned in the 142 place. Despite tumbling by six positions, it was a slight improvement from the previous rankings released last month, which saw Stars falling by 11 positions.

Benin have as well dropped in the latest rankings as they are now settled in the 82nd, sharing the position with Palestine, who climbed by two positions. The Squirrels have gone down by three places.

East African neighbours Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and Burundi have also dropped in the ranking with Uganda dropping by four places from 71st to 74th, but the Cranes are still the highly positioned in CECAFA region, followed by Kenya, who are placed 111th after falling nine places down.

Rwanda follows Kenya, settling 120, Sudan and Burundi are placed 137 and 138 respectively and there follows Tanzania, while Ethiopia positioned in 145 and South Sudan in 152 place have leaped by six and a single positions respectively.

Continental representatives in the 2018 World Cup finals to be staged in Russia, Senegal, who have returned in the finals after 15 years of its absence, have climbed by nine positions to take the continental top ranks.

Senegal have risen to 23rd position, which is their highest-ever position they have achieved on the world ratings and are followed by Tunisia, who are ranked 27th and Egyptian Pharaohs, who are settled in the 31st position after dropping one place.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are in the 36th position globally, while Morocco (40), Cameroon (45) and Nigeria (50) respectively are the highest placed nations in Africa. Globally, the top spots are unchanged with Germany leading ahead of Brazil, Portugal, Argentina and Belgium.

Switzerland made the biggest move by points, slotting into the top ten (to 8th) replacing Peru who have dropped to 11th. England drop three places to 15th, Wales drop five to 19th, Northern Ireland are down one to 24th while Scotland are down three places in a tie for 32nd with Ireland.

A total of 98 matches were played during the period. The next rankings, which will be the last for 2017, will be published on December 21st.