South Africa: Cape Watergate - Western Cape Drought Won't Dry Up Tourism, Says Advisory Firm

The number of tourists flocking to the Cape may feel like droves, but in the grand scheme of things the numbers are unlikely to have much impact, says advisory firm Grant Thornton. Moreover, the big question isn't whether the drought will dry up tourism but whether it will leave the tourists themselves ... well, high and dry. By MARELISE VAN DER MERWE.

Tourism in the Western Cape, and Cape Town in particular, is unlikely to be affected very severely by the water crisis, says advisory firm Grant Thornton.

Martin Jansen van Vuuren, Director: Tourism, Hospitality and Leisure at Grant Thornton, says although the water shortage is undeniably severe, the overall number of tourists - as well as the overall population - is unlikely to be impacted much.

"December is undoubtedly the busiest time of the year for the Western Cape - especially for Cape Town - and it would appear that tourists descend on the area in their droves, but once we take a closer look at the numbers, we can gain a better perspective on their impact," he says.

According to Jansen van Vuuren, Cape Town receives around 1.5-million foreign tourists per year, with around 10% of these (approximately...