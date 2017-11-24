Tanzania: Kagera Trio for Trials At Sunderland AFC

THREE players from Kahororo FC in Bukoba Municipality have been called for trial at UK-based Championship soccer club, Sunderland AFC.

Kahororo FC Team Manager, Audax Mutasingwa, named the three players as Jordan John (midfielder), Erick Edson (winger) and Renatus Fidelis (defender).

"This is a milestone in the region's soccer history. We are highly encouraged by the good performance of the players. Two among them (John and Edson) have also been called to join the National Under -17 youth team - Serengeti Boys," he said.

According to Mutasingwa, the three youthful players completed Form Four, this year. John was at Bukoba Secondary School, Edson was at Kagemu Secondary School, while Fidelis was at Maruku Secondary School.

The three players also featured for the Under- 20 Kagera Sugar FC and for the regional Inter Secondary School Games team (UMISETA).

"We are currently organising a fundraising to get fare for the players to travel from Bukoba to Dar. They are expected to leave Dar for London between December 3 and 4th, this year, where they will undergo trials at Sunderland SC. We wish them all the best of luck," he said.

Meanwhile, Kagera Sugar Head Coach, Mecky Maxime, has urged soccer fans to turn up in thousands to support the home side when they welcome Stand United in the Mainland Premier League encounter at Kaitaba Stadium here on Saturday.

Kagera Sugar will be banking on strikers Venant Ludovick, who has so far netted three goals in the ongoing league. Edward Christopher and Hamis Kibaya have also scored two goals each for the Bukoba lads.

Kagera Sugar are placed tenth on the log, while Stand United from Shinyanga are glued at the bottom of the 16- team league.