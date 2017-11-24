South Africa: Eskom Bags Silver At CSI Awards

Eskom's Development Foundation has bagged a silver award at the American Chamber of Commerce in South Africa (Amcham) Stars of Africa awards.

The power utility won the award for its Business Investment Competition (BIC), which recognises small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that are helping grow the South African economy.

Eskom BIC came second in the community development and welfare category. The award was received by the Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Cecil Ramonotsi, at Wednesday's ceremony at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

Amcham hosts the competition biannually to allow members to showcase their corporate social investment (CSI) projects in various categories. The annual BIC, which was launched in 2008, gives an opportunity to registered black-owned SMEs, which have been operating for a minimum of two years, a chance to win great prizes that can help them grow and create more job opportunities, thus boosting economic activity in their local communities.

Entrants compete in four sectors, namely engineering and construction; trade and services, manufacturing as well as agriculture/agro-processing. Over the last five years, 357 businesses have entered the competition.

"We don't do our work to get any praise but rather do it to make a meaningful and sustainable difference in the lives of ordinary South Africans. This award comes as recognition that we are on the right track, as well as motivation to do more to try and reach even more people.

"Serving our communities brings us joy and it makes us immensely proud to be able to help our fellow countrymen in making their lives better and positively changing their circumstances," said Ramonotsi.

The Eskom Development Foundation is tasked with implementing Eskom's CSI strategy in sectors including enterprise development, education, healthcare, social and community development.