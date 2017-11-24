Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa was born on September 15, 1942. He did his early primary education in Zvishavane in the Midlands Province, before his family relocated to Zambia in 1955, where he attended Mumbwa Boarding School, Kafue Trade School and Hodgson Technical College. He was expelled from college in 1960 for political activism and joined the Zambia United National Independent Party.

1962 - Joined Zapu in 1962 and later Zanu in 1963, which saw him travelling to Tanzania, Egypt and China, where he received military training.

1964 - Cde Mnangagwa goes to Tanzania, where he establishes the Crocodile gang with Felix Santana, Robert Garachani, Lloyd Gundu, Phebion Shonhiwa and John Chigaba.

1964 - He was arrested for blowing up a train locomotive in Masvingo and is spared the hangman's noose after lying about his age and is subsequently sentenced to 10 years in prison, where he undertook law studies.

1974 - He is released from prison and deported to Zambia, where his family stayed.

1977 - Cde Mnangagwa is elected as special assistant to the President and a member of the national executive for Zanu, a position that meant he was head of both the civil and military divisions of the party.

1980 - At independence, he became Minister of State Security from 1980 to 1988.

1985-2000 - Elected as Kwekwe East Member of Parliament in 1985 and continued to win in successive elections in Kwekwe until 2000.

1988-2000 - Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs. He had, however, acted as Minister of Finance for about 15 months when the then incumbent, the late national hero Dr Bernard Chidzero, was ill.

2000-2005 - Elected Speaker of Parliament.

2005-2009 - Appointed Minister of Rural Housing and Social Amenities.

2008 - Elected MP for Chirumanzu-Zibagwe constituency

2009-2013 - He is appointed Minister of Defence and then Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs after the harmonised elections.

2014 - Appointed Vice President following the dismissal of Dr Joice Mujuru, and doubled up as the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

October 2017 - Following a Cabinet reshuffle, the Justice portfolio is taken away from him and he is later fired from Government on November 6, 2017.

November 8, 2017 - Cde Mnangagwa is expelled from Zanu-PF, although he had already left the country following attempts on his life after he was dismissed as Vice President of the Republic.

November 19, 2017 - An extraordinary session of the Zanu-PF Central Committee readmits Cde Mnangagwa as First Secretary and President, while sacking former President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace Mugabe at the same time.

November 21, 2017 - Zanu-PF Chief Whip Cde Lovemore Matuke notifies Parliament that the ruling party had nominated Cde Mnangagwa to replace former President Mugabe.

November 22, 2017 - Cde Mnangagwa returns to Zimbabwe and is greeted by wild cheers of joy throughout the country.

November 23, 2017 - All set for Cde Mnangagwa's inauguration as the Head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces today.