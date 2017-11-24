Nigeria: Otuaro, Eguavoen Storm Peace & Unity Cup Finals

The ongoing Comrade Sheriff Mulade Peace and Unity Cup has received a big boost as the Deputy Governor of Delta State, Kingsley Burutu Otuaro and a former Super Eagles skipper and Coach, Austin Eguavoen, have indicated their interest to be at the final event. The final is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 25th of November in Kokodiagbene town, Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South-West local government area.

Meanwhile a lot of talented players have been discovered in the two-week long championship.

The organizer of the competition Comrade Mulade said, "This tournament is not just to bring peace and unity to the area but to help in discovering football talent who abound in the Ijaw and Itsekiri axis of the state."

He had earlier called on well-meaning Deltans to support this lofty idea which will be taken round other parts of the state in due course.

Other dignitaries expected at the grand finale include; former NPA and Enyimba coach Godfrey Esu; Delta State Sports Commission Chairman and Chief Tonobok Okowa.

Other personalities for the epoch finals include Pastor Fhilip Gbasin, Executive Director Projects, DESOEPADEC, Hon. (Barr.) Daniel O. Mayuku Member Representing Warri South-West Constituency, Delta State, the Member representing Ijaw ethnic Nationality, Chief Favour Izoukumo; former Super Eagles Playmaker Edema Fuludu, Mr. Harrison Jalla and Delta YSFON Chairman Kenneth Nwaomucha and a host of others.