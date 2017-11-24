Kenya: County Officials Step Up Security Ahead of Inauguration

Photo: Kanyiri Wahito/Daily Nation

Chief of Defence Forces Samson Mwathethe inspects a guard of honour as the military prepares for the swearing-in of Uhuru Kenyatta at Kasarani on November 22, 2017.

Security chiefs from Kisumu, Kericho and Nandi counties have joined forces to ensure peace and security before and after the swearing-in of President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday.

In a joint statement, county commissioners from the volatile regions vowed to take stern actions against perpetrators of violence who want to take advantage of the political situation in the country.

Kisumu County Commissioner Pauline Dola said the cross-county security teams are closely working together to provide a conducive working environment amidst the rising political differences.

PEACE

While addressing a press conference on Thursday, the three county official said they will involve elders, public barazas and cross-border peace committees to guarantee safety of the residents.

Her counterpart from Kericho, Mukhtar Abdi, expressed confidence that the joint measures will lead to a long lasting solution.

He pointed out that criminals take advantage of political situation to engage in cattle theft which increases tensions between local communities.

"We are going to deal with criminals decisively and firmly and they will not be given a chance to break the law," Mr Abdi said.

Hostility between some communities in the three counties was stirred after Nasa supporters attacked a polling station in Soin Sigowet during the October 26 repeat presidential poll.

The meeting which took place at Chemelil Sugar Company Club was also attended by county police commanders, county Directorate of Criminal Investigators, intelligent officers and Administration Police commanders from the three counties.