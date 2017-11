The leader of the Nazareth Baptist Church (Shembe), Inkosi Vela Shembe has died, his spokesperson said on Friday.

"It was a natural death last night," said his spokesperson Nkululeko Mthethwa.

"He was not shot dead [as rumoured]."

He died in KwaZulu-Natal and Mthethwa said further details would be released soon.

The multi-million member church was just recovering from a lengthy leadership battle after Vimbeni Shembe died in March 2011.

More to follow.

News24