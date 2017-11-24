Luanda — The Senior Males National Basketball Team coach, the American William Bryant Voigt, has announced his latest discards from the squad that will this Friday start the fight to qualify for the world championship, set for China in 2019.

The discarded players are Edson Ndoniema, Islando Manuel, Miguel Kiala and Ngombo Rogério.

In view of this latest move by the coach, the national team - who are in group C of the African qualifying tournament happening on 24-26 November, in Luanda - will be made up by the following players:

Gerson Domingos, Leonado Conceição, Gerson Gonçalves, Carlos Morais, Olímpio Cipriano, Roberto Fortes, Leonel Paulo, Alexandre Jungo, Reggie Moore, Divaldo Mbunga, Eduardo Mingas and Yanick Moreira.