24 November 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Visa Plans Boost to Cashless Payment With GTS

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Oluka

Visa has announced plans to take a sizable bite out of cash with Visa Global Transit Solutions, a new program designed to accelerate the use of debit, credit and prepaid accounts at the turnstile or on the bus.

According to a press release, the program expands on Visa's experience implementing a cashless transit system in recent years with Transport for London.

"We are applying the expertise which has led to more than one billion Visa contactless journeys on TfL to help mass transit operators around the world move away from cash and tickets to contactless payments on buses and train," Michael Lemberger, head of products for Visa Europe, said in the release.

Visa said the new program will helps mass transit operators and technology providers add contactless as a fare option at the gate. The global program consists of:

Consulting -- a central group in London and regional specialists around the world will support contactless payments implementations.

Frameworks -- a back-office framework manages contactless payments regardless of a transit operator's size or fare structure.

Tools and standards -- the company will expand its Visa Ready program to include payment technologies available to mass transit operators.

Nigeria

Govt Unveils Plan to Reward Investigative Journalists

The Federal Government on Friday unveiled plans to promote transparency and openness in the affairs of governance by… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.