24 November 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: NAFDAC, NBMA Sign MOU On GMOs Regulation

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Adedayo Akinwale

Abuja — The National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA), and the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to ensure proper regulation of genetically modified foods (GM) foods in Nigeria.

The Director General of NBMA, Dr. Rufus Ebegba said that the MoU signing was necessary as the agency has previously signed MoUs with other sister agencies like Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS) and National Seed Council (NaSC) and is also set to sign more memoranda with other line agencies to ensure the safe practice of modern biotechnology and use of its products.

A statement issued on Wednesday by the agency's Head of Press Unit, Ms. Gloria Ogbaki emphasised the need for both agencies to work together for the good of Nigerians.

According to Ebrgba, "NAFDAC is a major stakeholder in Biosafety as the NBMA Act 2015 specifically states that NAFDAC will also be involved in the certification of GM foods. In view of this, the Agency has been working tirelessly for several months to get this memorandum signed and it is a thing of joy to sign this today".

The Director General of NAFDAC, who was represented by Prof. Samson Adebayo, Director PRS, said that NAFDAC is very ready to collaborate with NBMA to ensure GM products in the country are safe for consumption by Nigerians.

Adebayo expressed gratitude for the initiative to draft and sign a MoU by both agencies and assured that there would be adequate collaboration between NAFDAC and NBMA for proper regulation of GM foods in the country.

Nigeria

Govt Unveils Plan to Reward Investigative Journalists

The Federal Government on Friday unveiled plans to promote transparency and openness in the affairs of governance by… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.