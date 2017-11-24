Nigeria: TMC Condemns Mosque Attack in Adamawa

The Muslim Congress (TMC) has condemned the dreadful Mosque bombing in Adamawa State and beseechs Allah over the departed soul.

The Amir of The Muslim Congress (TMC), Dr Lukman AbdurRaheem said his organization condemns unequivocally the dastardly bombing of Muslims in the Mosque by the forces of evil called Boko Haram.

He empathizes with the people of Mubi Adamawa State at this trying moment. Implores the Federal and State Governments to beef up security for lives and property.

"The bombing of Muslims in the mosque while praying has further justified our position that Boko Haram members are not Muslims. What is playing out is the phenomenon of Muslim Identity Theft (MIT)".

" May Allah forgive the dead Muslims and disgrace the forces of evil and their sponsors". he said.