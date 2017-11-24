24 November 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: TMC Condemns Mosque Attack in Adamawa

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Shakirah Adunola

The Muslim Congress (TMC) has condemned the dreadful Mosque bombing in Adamawa State and beseechs Allah over the departed soul.

The Amir of The Muslim Congress (TMC), Dr Lukman AbdurRaheem said his organization condemns unequivocally the dastardly bombing of Muslims in the Mosque by the forces of evil called Boko Haram.

He empathizes with the people of Mubi Adamawa State at this trying moment. Implores the Federal and State Governments to beef up security for lives and property.

"The bombing of Muslims in the mosque while praying has further justified our position that Boko Haram members are not Muslims. What is playing out is the phenomenon of Muslim Identity Theft (MIT)".

" May Allah forgive the dead Muslims and disgrace the forces of evil and their sponsors". he said.

Nigeria

Operators Kick Over 20-Plane Per Airline, Merger Calls

Airline operators have kicked over the proposal to benchmark the minimum planes a local airline should have in its fleet… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.