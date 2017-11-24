24 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: New Prisons Guarantee Good Reintegration of Inmates

Tagged:

Related Topics

Soyo — The new prisons being built in Angola include infrastructures for academic and vocational training, aimed at guaranteeing the reintegration of inmates in society.

This statement was made last Thursday by the Deputy Attorney-General, Pascoal António Joaquim, in Soyo City, northern Zaire Province, in the end of a 72-hour work visit to the region.

Speaking to ANGOP, the top prosecutor explained that it is a responsibility of the Ministry of the Interior to implement this programme, which will ensure the socio-professional reintegration of inmates after they serve their prison sentences.

According to Pascoal António Joaquim, this re-socialisation process also entails aspects relating to civic and moral education of the inmate, with a view to facilitating their living in society.

"The social reintegration of inmates are not restricted to giving them technical, professional and academic capacity, but it also follows criteria of monitoring them, through a multi-sector commission, so that they can find it easy to continue their studies or rejoin the labour market", he clarified.

Angola

Catumbela Reforestation Project Launched

A project for the reforestation of the eucalypt fields to revive the country's cellulose and paper industry was launched… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.