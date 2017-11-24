Angola: New Prisons Guarantee Good Reintegration of Inmates

Soyo — The new prisons being built in Angola include infrastructures for academic and vocational training, aimed at guaranteeing the reintegration of inmates in society.

This statement was made last Thursday by the Deputy Attorney-General, Pascoal António Joaquim, in Soyo City, northern Zaire Province, in the end of a 72-hour work visit to the region.

Speaking to ANGOP, the top prosecutor explained that it is a responsibility of the Ministry of the Interior to implement this programme, which will ensure the socio-professional reintegration of inmates after they serve their prison sentences.

According to Pascoal António Joaquim, this re-socialisation process also entails aspects relating to civic and moral education of the inmate, with a view to facilitating their living in society.

"The social reintegration of inmates are not restricted to giving them technical, professional and academic capacity, but it also follows criteria of monitoring them, through a multi-sector commission, so that they can find it easy to continue their studies or rejoin the labour market", he clarified.