Nigeria: Lagos Police Get New Spokesman

The Lagos State police command now has a new spokesman, Chike Godwin Oti.

Oti, a superintendent of police who hails from Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State, replaces Olarinde Famous-Cole (ASP).

The new spokesman, who was listed as a cadet sub-inspector of police on 18th May, 1992, holds Bsc. (Hons) in Business Administration from the University of Lagos. He was trained at the Nigeria Police Academy, Kano.

Oti, before now, worked at Ops 1 Dept. of Operations, Lagos State Command in 2017; Oc Anti-Fraud Section, Zone 2 CIID, Onikan Lagos between 2015 and 2017 and Operations Officer, Department of Operations, Lagos State Police Command, 2010 and 2015.

He was a lecturer at the Police College, Ikeja from 2006-2010.

He also taught at the National Police Training Academy, Liberia from 2007-2009, being a beneficiary of the United Nations Peace Keeping Mission in Liberia.