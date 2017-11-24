Nigeria: Cfao Commissions Fuso Plant to Churn Out 500 Units Yearly

CFAO group in conjunction with Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC), one of Asia's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, has commissioned a FUSO assembly plant at its facility in Lagos.

According to the group, the plant capacity is expected to ramp up to 500 units a year with the production of the Canter truck, the market leader in its segment. The Canter truck has segment advantage in the areas of reliability, ruggedness, low maintenance cost and particularly meets the economic needs and requirements of the Nigerian end users.

Minister of Industry Trade and Investment, Dr. Okey Enelamah, who was represented by the Director-General of the Nigerian Automotive Design and Development Council, Jelani Aliyu, commended the efforts of the group, restating the commitment of government on automotive policy.

With the launch of the truck assembly plant, making the sixth in Africa, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CFAO Group, Mr. Richard Bielle, said the firm aimed to be a leader in the automobile business, particularly in the truck segment on the continent.

He said, "The inauguration of this new Fuso plant coincides with the celebration of CFAO's 115th year in Nigeria. CFAO Nigeria Plc is present in Nigeria across the mobility, healthcare and consumer goods sectors.

"This latest investment complements the CFAO's existing production plants - NIPEN and Yamaha motorcycles. We are very proud to work alongside our partners in developing the industry and creating employment that are so important to Africa's future."

Chairman of CFAO Nigeria Plc, Gbenga Oyebode, acknowledged the support of the parent company in France over the years and in ensuring the success of the assembly plant.

He also said the launch of the plant, CFAO and MFTBC were targeting additional growth in the emerging Nigerian market by leveraging their strengths, expertise, and efficient network.

According to him, the Nigerian Fuso plant shares the MFTBC's stringent quality standards and it is the second Fuso truck plant in Africa.

Oyebode also said that the project would generate additional jobs and contribute significantly to the development of the Nigeria's economy.

"This local assembly plant will greatly boost job creation and local content development as indigenous contractors were extensively engaged from the design to the construction stages of the plant in addition to employment of Nigerian engineers, technicians and interns in acquiring qualitative competency.