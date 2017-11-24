Angola: National Assembly and UN Bolster Partnership On Good Governance

Luanda — The United Nations and the National Assembly (Angolan Parliament) have agreed to bolster the strategic partnership on transparency of public accounts and good governance, in the framework of the U.N project for African Portuguese Speaking Countries Community (PALOP).

According to the representative of the United Nations System in Angola, Paolo Balladeli, the UN project on transparency of public accounts at the level of the PALOP has been yielding good results, reason why there is a need to strengthen the implementation capacity.

Speaking to the press, in the end of an audience with Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, Angolan National Assembly Speaker, Paolo Balladeli said that it is through this programme that the Parliament has made a good appreciation of the State Budget.

The UN official, who also spoke with the National Assembly Speaker about the implementation of local governments in Angola in the present legislature, is of the opinion that good governance enables the national economy to develop.

Paolo Balladeli and Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos also spoke about the millennium development goals.

To him, the work being carried out by the United Nations, in partnership with the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights, will bring about good results in relation to the recommendations on human rights, which Angola has pledged to obey.

This year, Angola was elected to join the UN Human Rights Council for the 2018/2020 term.