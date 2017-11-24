Nigeria: Lagos Partners Drasa to Train Workers On Viral Infections Management

The Lagos State government in collaboration with the Dr. Ameyo Stella Adadevoh (DRASA) Health Trust has completed training exercise for health workers in all general hospitals in the state.

The training was designed to increase capacity of health workers to identify and promptly manage patients during an outbreak of infectious disease.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris, the government noted that with a population of over 22 million people and rapid urbanisation, Lagos State is at high risk of outbreak of infectious diseases.

Idris said that the training was focused on a group of illnesses called viral haemorrhagic fevers (VHFs) which includes deadly viruses such as Ebola, Lassa fever, Yellow fever, and Dengue. He said these viruses cause sporadic outbreaks all over the country, and the goal is to build capacity in identifying and containing them in Lagos.

Idris said that he had mandated all medical directors at general hospitals in the state to designate a ward as isolation unit to quarantine suspected cases. Once diagnosis is made, a confirmed case of VHF would be moved to the isolation ward for expert management, he said.

He said there is need to build the capacity of health workers to identify and diagnose cases before they could be properly managed.

"So we need these kinds of trainings to refresh and remind people that the threat remains. It's clear that infectious diseases are not going away. With this training, LSMoH and DRASA seek to increase the state's level of outbreak preparedness, protect its health workers and help keep the people in Lagos state safer."

The Lagos State Government promised to be committed to the successful implementation of the project.

Managing Director of DRASA, Ms. Niniola Soleye, said, the training is just the beginning of the foundation's efforts to protect society from infectious diseases and public health threats through the advancement of infection control practices, hygiene and sanitation behaviors, and outbreak preparedness measures.

"We look forward to fulfilling the MOU between DRASA and LSMOH to keep our communities safe and protected from public health threats by providing an ongoing series of capacity building simulation trainings for health facilities across the state."

The foundation was established in memory of Dr. Ameyo Stella Adadevoh, the doctor who correctly diagnosed and contained the first case of Ebola in Nigeria, saving countless lives.