Nigeria: Rohr Submits World Cup Programme

Photo: The Guardian

Super Eagles’ Coach, Gernot Rohr (left), says he knows what to do to take Nigeria to the Russia 2018 World Cup.

Abuja — Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, has set Nigeria's Russia 2018 plan rolling by submitting his World Cup programme to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The Chairman of NFF Technical Committee, Alhaji Ahmed Yusuf Fresh confirmed yesterday that the Franco-German coach has submitted his programme to the federation.

The plan details where the coach would want the team to camp leading to the World Cup and the number of friendly matches he will like to play.

Nigeria qualified for her sixth World Cup finals last month in a manner that left no one in doubt about the ability of the Eagles to excel on the global stage.

The Super Eagles were unbeaten in six matches and secured their ticket as the group winner with one game at hand from a tough pool made up of Cameroon, Algeria and Zambia.

Yusuf said the Technical Committee will consider in details Rohr's proposal and make recommendations to the NFF board for ratification.

"I can confirm that Rohr has submitted his programmes. The Technical Committee will look at it and table our findings to the board. NFF will make the details of the programme public as soon as it is approved," he said.

Rohr, who once handled the national teams of Burkina Faso, Niger and Gabon is currently in Europe, keeping a tab on the form of the players he plans to use for the World Cup.

In spite of its talented crop of players, Nigeria has never advanced beyond the second round at the quadrennial tournament, achieving that milestone in the 1994, 1998 and 2014 finals.

The Eagles, who are already classified in the seeding Pot 4 will know their group at the World Cup Draw coming up at the Kremlin Palace, Moscow on December 1.