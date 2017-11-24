Angola: State Secretary Appeals for Youths' Mercy

Luanda — The secretary of State for Mass Media, Celso Malavoloneke, last Wednesday in Luanda invited young people to be merciful towards others, with a view to contributing to the edification of more just society.

The government official was speaking to the Ekuikui II Secondary School students, at a lecture on "Instructing the youth to make a healthy use of the new technologies", in the ambit of the National Educators Day, marked on November 22.

He said mercy is a divine quality that fills a person with grace and tenderness.

He went on to say that students should be like scouts, knowing that in treading a certain path they can find good and bad things and make the right choice for their own success.

"To be a good scout implies extraordinary qualities as a person, a citizen, diligence, good behaviour and good performance in school, at home, in church and in society", he emphasised.