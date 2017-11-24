24 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: State Secretary Appeals for Youths' Mercy

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The secretary of State for Mass Media, Celso Malavoloneke, last Wednesday in Luanda invited young people to be merciful towards others, with a view to contributing to the edification of more just society.

The government official was speaking to the Ekuikui II Secondary School students, at a lecture on "Instructing the youth to make a healthy use of the new technologies", in the ambit of the National Educators Day, marked on November 22.

He said mercy is a divine quality that fills a person with grace and tenderness.

He went on to say that students should be like scouts, knowing that in treading a certain path they can find good and bad things and make the right choice for their own success.

"To be a good scout implies extraordinary qualities as a person, a citizen, diligence, good behaviour and good performance in school, at home, in church and in society", he emphasised.

Angola

Catumbela Reforestation Project Launched

A project for the reforestation of the eucalypt fields to revive the country's cellulose and paper industry was launched… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.