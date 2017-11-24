24 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Spanish Dentist Accused of Killing His Twins Appears in High Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Spanish dentist accused of murdering his twins appeared calm in the Western Cape High Court on Friday for a pre-trial conference.

Mario-César Deus Yela's defence attorney Asghar Mia confirmed that his colleague William Booth, on whose behalf he was appearing, was awaiting instructions from the Spanish Embassy and had not yet had a "proper consultation" with his client.

Yela is accused of killing his children, Octavia and Maximo, at a Hout Bay holiday complex in April.

His ex-wife Julia Engelhorn found her three-year-old children's bodies in a bedroom after he invited her for lunch.

When she arrived, he allegedly told her he had killed the twins.

A third child had been at school at the time.

Yela is also accused of threatening to stab Engelhorn, who allegedly escaped and ran to a security guard for help.

He is further accused of the theft of her Toyota Prado.

He remains in custody after his bail application was previously denied in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court.

The matter was postponed for another pre-trial on February 23.

Source: News24

South Africa

Shembe Church Leader Dies of 'Natural' Causes

The leader of the Nazareth Baptist Church (Shembe), Inkosi Vela Shembe has died, his spokesperson said on Friday. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.