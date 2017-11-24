South Africa: Spanish Dentist Accused of Killing His Twins Appears in High Court

A Spanish dentist accused of murdering his twins appeared calm in the Western Cape High Court on Friday for a pre-trial conference.

Mario-César Deus Yela's defence attorney Asghar Mia confirmed that his colleague William Booth, on whose behalf he was appearing, was awaiting instructions from the Spanish Embassy and had not yet had a "proper consultation" with his client.

Yela is accused of killing his children, Octavia and Maximo, at a Hout Bay holiday complex in April.

His ex-wife Julia Engelhorn found her three-year-old children's bodies in a bedroom after he invited her for lunch.

When she arrived, he allegedly told her he had killed the twins.

A third child had been at school at the time.

Yela is also accused of threatening to stab Engelhorn, who allegedly escaped and ran to a security guard for help.

He is further accused of the theft of her Toyota Prado.

He remains in custody after his bail application was previously denied in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court.

The matter was postponed for another pre-trial on February 23.

Source: News24