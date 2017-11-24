Rwanda: African Court On Human and Peoples' Rights to Deliver Judgment Today

press release

The African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights (AfCHPR) is today delivering a judgment in Application 003/2014-- Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza v Republic of Rwanda.

The Judgment is being delivered at the Kibo Court Room Hall - AfCHPR premises at the Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA) building, Burka area, along Dodoma Road, at 10:00 am (East African time).

The judgment will be live streamed via: https://www.youtube.com/user/africancourt/channels/live and can follow us on tweeter court_afchpr

The Court is composed of eleven judges, nationals of Member States of the African Union elected in their individual capacity.

The Court meets four times a year in Ordinary Sessions and may meet in Extra-Ordinary Session.

Up to 30 October, 2017, the Court had received 155 applications of which 31 have been finalized. Four applications have been transferred to the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights in Banjul.

