Nigeria: Davido Releases a New Record, "Like Dat"

Afro-pop artiste, Davido Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, is ending the year on a high note with the release of a new cut titled, "Like Dat".

The singer, unfazed by the controversy over the death of his friend, Tagbo, bounced back with a new single produced by Shizzi. The single was accompanied by visuals directed by DAPS.

Davido seamlessly flows on the mid-tempo rhythm as he harmoniously reveals his life of luxury.

"Emi Omo Olowo, Anywhere money de na me I go to" he said in a usual fashion he is known for.

Just recently, the DMW boss released a track which quickly went viral titled "FIA". Many had assumed he was done for the year but apparently, the new single counters the assumption.

Davido recently scored a big one at the just concluded 2017 MTV EMAs as he edged out his Nigerian counterpart, Wizkid to take home the highly coveted "Best African Act" and "Worldwide Act Winner (Nigeria)".