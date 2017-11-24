24 November 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Housing Min. Follows Up Implementation of Projects in New Administrative Capital

Tagged:

Related Topics

Minister of Housing Mostafa Madboli followed up the implementation of the housing and infrastructure projects in the residential area in the New Administrative Capital, which is under the supervision of the ministry.

This came in a meeting with some officials of the ministry, New Urban Communities Authority and construction companies working in the project.

Madboli reviewed the projects that were implemented in the 1,000-feddan 3rd neighborhood of the New Administrative Capital.

The neighborhood will include villa compound, town house, apartment buildings and commercial areas.

In a statement of the ministry on Thursday, Madboli reiterated that labor and equipment in the project should be increased to get it finished as soon as possible.

Egypt

Egypt, Arabia Discuss Boosting Ties

Minister of Tourism Yehia Rashed and Saudi Ambassador in Cairo Ahmed Qattan discussed Thursday booting the bilateral… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.