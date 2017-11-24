Egypt: Housing Min. Follows Up Implementation of Projects in New Administrative Capital

Minister of Housing Mostafa Madboli followed up the implementation of the housing and infrastructure projects in the residential area in the New Administrative Capital, which is under the supervision of the ministry.

This came in a meeting with some officials of the ministry, New Urban Communities Authority and construction companies working in the project.

Madboli reviewed the projects that were implemented in the 1,000-feddan 3rd neighborhood of the New Administrative Capital.

The neighborhood will include villa compound, town house, apartment buildings and commercial areas.

In a statement of the ministry on Thursday, Madboli reiterated that labor and equipment in the project should be increased to get it finished as soon as possible.