Egypt: Sisi Issues Decree to Amend Some Provisions of Value Added Tax Law

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi issued Thursday a decree to amend some provisions of the valued added tax law. The decree was published in the state's official gazette on Thursday.

The amendment to the value added tax law concerning the selling of cigarettes was made to article 1, 2 and 3 of the law. The price of the cigarettes set at EGP18 will see an increase of EGP3.5, while the cigarettes between EGP18 and EGP30 will see a price hike of EGP5.5.

Meanwhile, the price of cigarettes valued at more than EGP30 will increase by EGP6.5.