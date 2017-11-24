Egypt: FM Discusses Counter Terrorism Efforts With Arab Parliament Speaker

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry met Thursday with pan-Arab Parliament Speaker Meshal bin Fahmi al Salami to discuss counter-terrorism efforts and the latest developments in the Arab region.

Spokesman for the ministry Ahmed Abu Zeid said the meeting focused mainly on counter terrorism efforts, as al Salami considered this issue as the pan-Arab parliament's top priority in the coming period.

The speaker underlined the importance of a unified and clear Arab strategy to fight terrorism, expressing his hope for Egypt's contribution to this issue as a result of its vast expertise in counter terrorism.

Meanwhile, Shoukry underscored Egypt's vision in counter terrorism field, as well as fighting extremist ideology.

He pointed to the role of Egyptian religious institutions in the fight against terrorism and extremism.

The meeting also shed light on the importance of continued coordination and consultation between the Egyptian and the pan-Arab parliaments.

In addition, the two top officials discussed the latest developments in the Arab region, especially in Yemen, Libya, Palestine, Syria and Iraq, as shoukry underlined Egypt's vision towards these crises, stressing the importance of boosting Arab solidarity to reach a settlement for these ongoing crises. MENA